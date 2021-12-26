Stanley (Stan) Martin Latham
December 26, 1952 — September 27, 2021
Stan Latham was proud of the fact he was born on December 26, barging into the world, destroying his mother’s standard Norman Rockwellian Christmas, and his reaction to her accounts of going off-script that year, trying to sell this new baby brother as some kind of Christmas miracle to his older siblings, Linda and Doug, was never quite the acknowledgment of what his mother had endured to bring into the world. He had a healthy way of reacting like that to life … quick to laugh, didn’t spend much time feeling bad about stuff he couldn’t control anyway, and slow to anger. Another kid might have felt bad about doing this to his mother’s Christmas, but instead Stan relished the day and would never let anyone forget about it, making sure everyone knew that December 26 was his own separate holiday, providing rules that the celebration and presents needed to be specifically just for him; and so it was, at least in our family, forevermore, we would methodically and with great care, make December 26 a separate holiday, carefully resisting the urge to just wrap his birthday gifts in the Christmas paper that was left over … and most importantly, never, ever utter the words: “I decided to combine your Christmas present with your birthday gift this year.”
It became evident over the years that his brother, Doug, did come to hold his special little brother in very high regard, even allowing him to become a charter member of the renowned “Toe Lickers Club” … It goes without saying what the requirements were to gain admission into such a club … and as the story goes, young Stan was promised something wonderful to complete such a feat …and then he was charged with continuing the club’s tradition and recruiting a new member, which history will confirm he indeed accomplished in the person of my little brother.
Stan was a fun person; he liked to have fun, and laugh and joke, and laugh at other people’s jokes … okay, and laugh at other people … and if you were lucky enough to have crossed his path, chances are you had fun with him. He had fun growing up as a kid in Sheridan, Oregon … and while having fun, he also attended Sheridan schools … in that order. He found it hilarious that later in life when looking through his report cards, the comments over the years written by his teachers were almost always the same: “Stanley likes to have fun.” “Stanley has many friends.” “Stanley is very bright, and has yet to reach his full potential …”
One area he did reach his full potential in, however, was any athletic or competitive endeavor he ever participated in; from being a ping-pong obsessed little kid whose only goal in life was to beat his best friend Jay, to go on to participate in and letter in high school football, basketball and track; to later coach daughters’ Angie and Alyssa’s softball teams for many years, to one day becoming District Senior League Champions. Later he would fiercely compete with his daughter, Julia, in Fantasy Football, acting as if she were in the room with him while texting the entire weekend together watching every game … even though it always ended the same … “you kicked my ass again.”
He loved to water ski and learned to scuba dive, and while we lived for several years near the Washington Coast, he practiced and perfected his skill, and ultimately -- at least in his own mind -- became a “competitive clam digger,” competing, of course, against the clams, going out at every low tide possible; be it during the day, or at night with lanterns, in all kinds of weather; if the temperature dropped too low, instead of going home as losers, he would simply break out the shots of whiskey which either warmed us up, or simply helped us not notice we were freezing. Eventually, all clams came to fear him, and none would escape him, although one did lay claim to his wedding ring, when as he lay with his arm buried into the sand, clear to the top of his armpit, the side of his face literally laying on the top of the sand, … he gloriously pulled out his arm while holding on to the trophy-sized razor clam … but, alas, his wedding ring had been sucked off his finger and left deep ind n the sand below … forever a testament to what this man was willing to sacrifice for his sport … and yet simple sentiment over a token of affection did not deter him from enjoying his triumph over the mighty clam … he had done what he came to do … and besides … we’d always have the memories … and the chowder …
Stan actually did grow to reach his full potential in many kinds of loving and giving ways, too numerous to mention here such as taking in dogs and other people’s children, not necessarily in that order, volunteering to coach children, mowing elderly people’s lawns, encouraging kids to finish school and go to college, donated not only his time to anything to do with kids; but oh did he donate the ice cream, the ice cream bars …out of his own pocket … to schools … to classrooms … to fundraisers for worthy causes … and he had a special place in his heart, of course for those living with cancer … he didn’t want to call it suffering with or battling cancer … but he especially donated to help kids with cancer and the Shriners.
And so it is that on his birthday, I, together with his daughters; Julia, Angie and Alyssa; challenge you, his family, friends and fellow humans, to give Stan a gift today on the 26 … remember that Christmas is not the end of the holiday giving season … because we still have Stan’s Birthday to celebrate … and I ask you to give a gift today for Stan … to the cause or concern of your choice … or one of Stan’s … donate to the YMCA, BMAC, BLUE MOUNTAIN HUMANE SOCIETY … OR GO TO: valleygivingguide.org to give your gift … after all … it’s December 26… and we had to come up with something!
(Stan would not have wanted the wordiness or expense of an official obituary to have been combined in any way with this the separate holiday that is his birthday so a more complete offering will be forthcoming.)