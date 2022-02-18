Stanley R. Bly Jr. Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stanley R. Bly Jr.June 30, 1948 — Feb. 9, 2022WALLA WALLA -Stanley R. Bly Jr, 73, died Feb. 9, 2022, at home.No services at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stanley R. Bly Jr. Walla Walla Read more: Melvin Joel Harnett Feb 13, 2022 +2 Lester “Les” Rouse Feb 13, 2022 Timothy Michael Peterson Feb 13, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Real Estate 1 Primary Residential Mortgage, Agriculture 2 FEED CORN Ground or Whole, 1-t Real Estate 3 2BR, gar, good loc., newer rem Ads 4 SUPERIOR COURT, WALLA WALLA ALL CLASSIFIEDS