Stanley Peter Lane
October 25, 1943 — December 3, 2020
Our loving husband, father and grandfather, Stan Lane, passed away peacefully at his home in Eagle Point, OR, on December 3, 2020. Stan was born October 25, 1943, in Spokane, WA. He grew up in little logging towns like Prairie City, OR, and attended high school in Springfield, OR. He received a GED and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 16 where he served as Postal Clerk aboard the USS Cabildo in the Pacific. He crossed the Panama Canal and took part in the Naval Blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was honorably discharged a couple months prior to the start of the Vietnam War. After discharge from the Navy, he moved to Montana and worked for several large cattle operations as ranch hand. He became the Ranch Manager of the Milk River Ranch along the Canadian border near Havre, MT. He then moved to Walla Walla, and pursued pre-vet studies at Walla Walla Community College where he graduated with a degree in Math and Science and was a founding member of the Walla Walla Community College Rodeo Program. He worked in construction, farmed prunes and later alfalfa in the Milton-Freewater/Umapine area. He was a professional calf-roper and spent much of his time on the rodeo circuit. He turned down the opportunity to rodeo full-time in order to care for his young son. Construction and Rodeo led him to move all over the West Coast from Tacoma, WA, Coburg, OR to Perris, CA.
In Southern California he met his soulmate, Laurie Marie Reinhardt. They moved to Central California and settled in Woodlake where he was the Construction Superintendent for several large residential housing developers. A kick from a horse broke his ribs and punctured a lung, ending his calf-roping career and resulted in life-long health issues. He soon began Team Roping with his son and excelled at it. After retirement, he moved to Squaw Valley, CA, Touchet, and finally Eagle Point, OR.
Stan was a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, International Pro Rodeo Association, Senior Pro Rodeo Association, American Cowboys Team Roping Association, West Coast Team Roping Association and the United States Team Roping Association. Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, rodeo, horses, and good times with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his younger brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Lane of Eagle Point, OR; his sister, Geri Lane Davis; four brothers and their spouses, Ronan and Carol Lane, Dan and Diane Lane, Kevin and Katrina Lane, Mark and Meagan Lane; a daughter, Laura Lane Warren; a son, Brent and Monna Lane; nine grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces who were special to him.
Military honors and interment will be at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, OR. Due to Covid restrictions, the service will be limited to a small number. A Celebration of Life is planned for the future, please check facebook for updates. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stan’s name to the American Lung Association.