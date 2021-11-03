Stacy L. Skiles
February 23, 1965 — October 18, 2021
Stacy L. Skiles died October 18, 2021, in San Antonio, TX.
He was born February 23, 1965, to Norman and Roberta Skiles (Waitsburg) and would be joined by a brother in 1966 Wayne Skiles (Mead WA ).
Stacy grew up in Walla Walla and graduated from Wa-Hi, he was very active in ROTC. After graduating he joined the United States Army serving primarily as a Combat Arms Soldier and ending as an Army Sergeant Major. He received multiple Awards and Accolades including Soldier of the Year in his 27 years of service. Stacy retired with an Honorable Discharge in 2011. After retirement Stacy enjoyed family life with his two children Kaiden (16) and Cheyenne (14). He loved the outdoors, traveling and his custom motorcycle(working on it any chance he got).
Stacy survived by his dad, Norman Skiles; brother, Wayne (Linda) Skiles; kids, Kaiden and Cheyenne; and nephew, Josh (Bri) Skiles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Skiles.
There will be no Services at this time.