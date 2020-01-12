Spencer L. Kingsfield
June 8, 1946 — Jan. 8, 2020
Spencer Leigh Kingsfield, 73, of Walla Walla, passed away in Providence St. Mary Medical Center on January 8, 2020. Spencer was born in Harvey, ND on June 8, 1946, to Artina and Otto Kingsfield. He attended Everett High School in Lansing, MI.
Spencer worked as X-Ray Technologist and was always active in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Spencer is survived by his daughter, Carol (Michael) Duvall; grandchildren, Aertina and Aubrey Duvall and Aaron Cole; great-grandchild, Oliver Cole; brother, Gordon (Glenna) Kingsfield; and a host of other family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Artina and Otto Kingsfield; sister, Patricia Kingsfield; daughter, Theresa Cole.
Memorial services will be held at Walla Walla Eastgate Seventh-day Adventist Church. Private interment will be held at Deepdale Memorial Gardens in Lansing, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Walla Walla Eastgate Seventh-day Adventist Church in Spencer’s memory.