Spencer  L. Kingsfield

June 8, 1946 —  Jan. 8, 2020

WALLA WALLA -

Spencer Leigh Kingsfield, 73, died Jan. 8, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.

