Soder Pauley Jr.
December 21, 1938 — July 6, 2020
JR Pauley (Papa) our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on July 6, 2020.
JR was born in Sod, WV. The oldest child of Soder and Alice Cobb Pauley. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962 and was stationed at Ft. Riley, KS for basic training. He was then stationed at Ft. Jackson, SC where he was later deployed to Korea. On his return from Korea, he was stationed at Ft. Lewis, WA. During his station at Ft. Lewis he frequently visited his Aunt who lived in Waitsburg, WA, during his visits he met his future wife Sharon Groom Pauley and they were married in Tacoma, WA on September 20, 1962.
JR retired from Boise Cascade in the spring of 2004, where he worked for 31 years. His family used to always complain about the smell and JR would always reply, “Smells like money to me.” His family cherished his sense of humor. After retirement JR loved helping longtime friend Marty Gehrke at Walla Walla Recycling.
JR was actively involved in the Walla Walla community throughout his life. He worked security at the gate for the Walla Walla Fair, the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede, and the Spring Fling. JR also served many years in the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. JR attended Blue Mountain Community Church.
JR had many passions including 4-wheeling and was one of the original founders of the Skyline Four Wheelers, where he was known as Ridge-Runner over the CB radio. JR’s passion for the mountains was never lost. He was a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club and the NRA. He loved taking his grandchildren hunting and fishing whenever possible. JR’s grandchildren have fond memories of weekend fishing trips with their Papa to Cathlamet, WA and taking road trips to West Virgina and Flordia. JR has passed his love for the mountains on to his family.
He would love to go for walks with his family at Bennington Lake and adored spending time with his great-grandchild Kaylee Rae Davey.
JR is survived by his wife, Sharon Pauley; daughters, Tammy Stapleton (Troy), Tina Fleming (Tom), Angela Pauley (Jerry Arnold); son, David Pauley; sisters, Patsy Cantrell, Grace Field (Jim); brother, David Pauley (Judy); grandchildren, Cody Davey (Corinna), Brianna Wood, Brooklyn Brown (Dru), Matthew Pauley, Dylan Arnold, Hunter Pauley, Fisher Pauley; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Rae Davey, Michael Colvin. He was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. JR is preceded in death by his parents, Soder and Alice Cobb Pauley; and sister, Joann Neill.
The family requests that donations be made in JR’s memory to the Walla Walla County Sheriff Search and Rescue through the Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla.
A private family graveside service will be held.