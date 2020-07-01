Shirley Streufert Jul 1, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley StreufertDec. 30, 1934 — June 30, 2020 KENNEWICK - Richland resident Shirley Streufert, 86, died June 30, 2020, at Kadlec Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shirley Streufert Richland Kennewick Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Home Kadlec Medical Center Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists