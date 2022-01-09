Shirley Ruble
— January 3, 2022
Shirley Ruble passed away peacefully January 3, 2022, in the company of family and friends. Her failing heart and pneumonia were the immediate causes of death.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Wesley Ruble; her mother, Dora Frances Cox; brother, Jerry Ruble; and sister Phyllis Johnson. She is survived by her brother, Jim Ruble, his wife Barbara their daughter Amy; brother-in-law, Duane “Jesse” Johnson; nieces, Jessica Robbins, husband Trent and sons Tegean and Ryler, and Jamie Anderson and husband Mark.
Shirley grew up in the small town of Edison, Washington where babysitting, picking berries and working in the cannery convinced her a college education was in her future. Her acceptance into Whitman College was a proud achievement. Graduation set the path of her life’s work.
Shirley was a consummate teacher whether in a classroom at several universities, serving as confidential secretary for Seattle University’s administration or working in the City of Seattle law department. She authored six books, dozens of articles and poems and a textbook. She was a recipient of the Pacific Northwest Writers Conference Non-fiction Award and the Alpha Sigma Nu National Book Award. She was most proud of being named a Whitman College Alumna of Merit.
Shirley was an avid adventurer who visited 48 countries on five continents. She traveled with the U.S. State Department introducing U.S. laws to Communist governments. She was at Tiananmen Square with her video camera during the 1989 protests and massacre. She was in Moscow during the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. She was attempting to catch a flight home from Australia on 9/11, 2001. She remained as a guest of the Australian government for several days. She was in Egypt in 2006 when the first new tomb in the Valley of the Kings since Tutankhamun was discovered. Even a visit to Yellowstone and Grand Tetons National Park in 2012 saw a heavy snowfall strand 160 visitors in the Signal Mountain Lodge. Rangers rescued them using snowmobiles.
Moving to Walla Walla she became an active member of Narcissa Rebekah Lodge #2. She wrote the lodge newsletter, served as chaplain, wrote the history of the Washington Odd Fellows Home, volunteered in the Courtyard Gift shop, and joined in activities ranging from book clubs to bocce ball. She was active in the lodge’s annual drive to raise socks and funds to supply local students.
She had an ability to make friends easily and loved to write the biographies of IOOF residents and fellow church members. The Walla Walla Union Bulletin Marque published several of her articles but she is probably best remembered for organizing the renovation of Pioneer Park’s Wedding Fountain. Walla Walla City leaders honored her with a ribbon cutting ceremony in July 2021.
A Celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to the Pioneer United Methodist Church where she was a member or to Whitman College. Shirley will be sorely missed by family, friends and readers.