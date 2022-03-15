Shirley Ruble
— January 3, 2022
Shirley Ruble was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla to William Wesley Ruble and Dora Francis Cox. After teaching at Three Rivers School for a year, Wes moved his small family to Skagway, Alaska Territory for two years before settling in Edison, Washington. There Wes taught for 29 years.
Shirley graduated from Burlington-Edison High School in 1953 and Whitman College in 1957. She was a very proud member of the Tri-Delta Sorority. She received a Master’s Degree from the University of Washington in 1961. Shirley taught at the University of Hawaii and Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon. As a drama coach at Norte Dame College in Manchester, New Hampshire she accepted the Moss Hart Drama Award from playwright Arthur Miller in 1970. Shirley studied medieval mystery plays in Washington, D.C. and York England and taught Chaucer at the University of Washington. While editor of Calliope Poems and Raindance, Journal of Northwest Poetry, she founded the Coordinating Council of Literary Magazines. In 1982 she received the Alpha Sigma Nu National Book Award for Poems and Essays.
Shirley began her second career in 1984. After studying law and earning a Master’s Degree in Business Administration at City University, she joined the Seattle Law Department. The King County Superior Court Juvenile Division presented her an award for faithful and unselfish service to children, youth and families. She also was recognized for excellence and high achievement in furthering the goals of the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.
Shirley traveled to five continents with legal professionals and the United States Department of State promoting western law in socialist and communist countries. She wrote dozens of articles and books about legal systems in Russia, China, Israel, France, Spain, England and the Czech Republic. Her essays appeared in The Criminal Mind, The Bar Bulletin, National Paralegal Reporter and Washington Journal. The Pacific Northwest Writers Conference recognized her with a Non-Fiction Book Award in 1989 for An Arts Tour of Moscow and Leningrad. Shirley received an Award of Merit from the World Who’s Who of Women in Cambridge, England and an honorary Doctor of Laws from the London Institute. In 1995 she founded Legal Publications, Inc. and published a textbook used by the University of Washington School of Law titled DUI Handbook: A Guide to the Defense and Prosecution of DUI Cases. Whitman College named her an Alumna of Merit in 2001.
From 2002 to 2011 Shirley was an active member of AARP’S Fraud Fighters devoting hundreds of hours to volunteer service. She was presented with the President’s Volunteer Service Award by George W. Bush and Barack Obama for making a difference through volunteer action. In 2012, she became a member of the Washington Odd Fellows Narcissa Rebekah Lodge #2.
Shirley dedicated herself to writing. Her articles appeared in the Wall Walla Union Bulletin Marque. She wrote the biographies of several local people of interest. Shirley wrote the history of the Walla Walla Odd Fellow’s Home and articles for the IOOF magazine.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father and mother, brother Jerry and sister Phyllis. Surviving Shirley are her brother, Jim Ruble and his wife Barbara and daughter Amy; brother-in-law, Duane “Jesse” Johnson; niece, Jessica Robbins and her husband Trent, two grand-nephews Tegan and Ryler, and niece Jamie Anderson and her husband Mark.
A Memorial Service commemorating Shirley’s life will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 3:00 pm at Pioneer United Methodist Church in Walla Walla.