Shirley R.E. Spencer
May 29, 1941 — May 8, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Shirley R. E. Spencer, 78, died May 8, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
