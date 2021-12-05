February 7, 1939 — November 2, 2021
Shirley Marie Beals, age 82 of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She was born to the late Walter and Virginia Sielinsky on February 7, 1939, in Bridger, Montana. When she was five years old, the family of five moved to a two-room log cabin on Pryor Creek, MT. She went to Pryor Grade School through 8th grade then graduated from Edgar High School in 1957.
Immediately after high school, she took a job at the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph company as a Business Office Clerk in Billings, MT. In October 1960, she married Layne Beals who had recently returned from an enlistment in the U.S. Navy. They moved to Bozeman, MT where their daughter Valerie was born in February 1966. Layne received his teaching degree from Montana State University and began a more than 30-year teaching career that took them to Browning (where son Steve was born in June 1968), Broadview and finally Plains.
Layne and Shirley always made an effort to be present at many of their children’s and grandchildren’s activities and special events. They enjoyed camping and RVing, especially upon their retirement. She cherished her family and friends, and the time spent with them. She was active in Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and the Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and tending her roses as well as playing Bridge, Pinochle and many other card games.
She is survived by her brother, Joe; brother, Bill and his wife Elaine; sister, Debby Sue and her husband Randy; daughter, Valerie and her husband Jim; son, Steve and his wife Elaine; her four grandchildren, Rachael, Nathan, Zac and Bryan; and her great-granddaughter, Ava Mae.
Inurnment will be at the Rockvale Cemetery in Joliet, Mont., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Touchet Educational Foundation, PO Box 272, Touchet, WA 99360 or Blue Mountain Action Council, 8 E Cherry St, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and friends may share memories of Shirley and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.