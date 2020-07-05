Shirley Mae Streufert
December 30, 1934 — June 30, 2020
Shirley Mae (Beck) Streufert died peacefully at Kadlec Medical Center on June 30, in Richland, WA at the age of 85. She was preceded in death in 1987 by her husband of 33 years, Roy; her son, Mark in 2018; and son-in-law, Ted Turpin in 2020.
Shirley was born December 30, 1934, in Walla Walla, to Albert and Emily (Zarndt) Beck. She grew up in Walla Walla and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1953. After high school she worked at Seattle First National Bank. She married Roy Streufert on October 2, 1954, and went on to raise six children in Walla Walla.
Shirley was a positive and uplifting influence on everyone she knew. She is remembered for her sweet demeanor and unflappable approach to meet whatever challenges life presented her. She loved the Lord and her life embodied the Fruits of the Spirit. An active member of Trinity Lutheran church, she enjoyed serving in the church choir, guilds, and serving as a Sunday School teacher/secretary.
Never one to rush to judgement or overreact to tough situations, Shirley had a knack for finding the silver lining in most everything. When Roy was diagnosed with kidney disease in 1967, Shirley added home dialysis nurse to her repertoire and never skipped a beat in raising their two daughters and four sons.
Shirley enjoyed sewing, spending time with friends and family, gardening, supplying everyone with her famous raspberries, and stocking the magic gum tree for her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Carol (Randy) Willard of Tucson, Ellen Turpin of Richland; sons, Paul (Bonnie) Streufert of Boise, Karl Streufert of Walla Walla, and Earl (Karen) Streufert of Richland; daughter-in-law, Karen Streufert of Walla Walla; 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church in Walla Walla.