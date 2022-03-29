Shirley M. Hill Mar 29, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley M. HillJune 9, 1945 — Mar. 25, 2022HELIX - Shirley Mac Hill, 76, died March 25, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Read more: +2 James Duane April Mar 27, 2022 Angus Wilson Smart Mar 27, 2022 Robert Francis Stewart Sr. Mar 27, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Agriculture 1 Castoldi's Farm fresh eggs. Agriculture 2 FEED CORN Ground or Whole, 1-t Service 3 One Man Tree Service Scott Br Real Estate 4 *Tom Stokes* Broker/Realtor ALL CLASSIFIEDS