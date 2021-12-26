Shirley M. Chrisman Dec 26, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley M. ChrismanMarch 12, 1938 — Dec. 20, 2021WALLA WALLA -Shirley M. Chrisman, 83, died Dec. 20, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shirley M. Chrisman Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Home Pend Read more: John William Weaver 36 min ago Heath T. Harmon 51 min ago +2 Gladys Mae Morris Jantz Russell 1 hr ago DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Free Cat Balcony Found Teddy Bear Entertainment Karaoke Food Produce Beef for sale Condition: Used ALL CLASSIFIEDS