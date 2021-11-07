Shirley M. Beals Nov 7, 2021 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley M. BealsFeb. 7, 1939 — Nov. 3, 2021WALLA WALLA -Shirley Marie Beals, 82, died Nov. 3, 2021.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla Shirley Marie Beals Rd Arrangement Pend Read more: Barbara Louise Parker 50 min ago Barbara Carol Brenes 1 hr ago Walla Walla photographer Marty Huie dies at age 69 Nov 6, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Pet Goldendoodle puppies Truck Truck For Sale Condition: UsedEngine: 4 CylinderTrans: ManualColor: Red Sport Pool Table for sale Condition: Used +2 Agent Cheryl Husted Broker/Realtor 17 ALL CLASSIFIEDS