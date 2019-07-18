Shirley Lorraine Yeager
October 7, 1937 — June 28, 2019
Shirley Lorraine Yeager, born October 7, 1937, passed away at age 81 on June 28, 2019, in Surprise, Arizona, surrounded by her children. She was born in Walla Walla, to Daniel B. Gilliam and Violet M. Allessio.
She was sister to James D. Gilliam, Diana Walker, Stanley Bates, Nelda Towle, Jack Smith and Dan Brown.
Lorraine married Richard Franklin Yeager Sr. in 1954, was mother to Debra L. Smith (Rod), Vicki S. Silides (Dave), Richard F. Yeager Jr. (Irma) and Sharon K. Olson (John). She was ‘Nana’ to her grandchildren: Tom, Doug, David, Amber, Jake, Jared, James, RJ, Chloey and Lilley; as well as 11 great-grandchildren and her favorite dog, Spoiled Joe.
Family was most important to her; she loved gathering at Pioneer Park in Walla Walla for family reunions and was an avid genealogy buff who spent time researching family history.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her brother, Jimmy; and sisters, Diana and Nelda.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Chapel of the Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street. Walla Walla. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.