Shirley Elizabeth Robinson Clem Farmer
June 2, 1926 — Feb. 12, 2020
Shirley Elizabeth Robinson Clem Farmer, 93, of Walla Walla, passed away on February 12, 2020 in her home in Walla Walla.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Walla Walla. Arrangements are by Herring Funeral Home.
The obituary of Shirley in her own words:
My full name is Shirley Elizabeth Robinson Clem Farmer. I was born June 2, 1926, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I was the first and only child born to Elizabeth and Newell Robinson. My father was a musician, a talented organist and choir director for Grace Episcopal Church in Philadelphia. He gave many organ recitals in many places including Wanamakers in downtown Philly. He also taught student priests in the Episcopal Seminary and Baptist school about chanting and church music. My mother was a stay at home Mom.
We lived in a row house in Philly. It was a true neighborhood with small stores such as a bakery, fish store, grocery, etc. Halloween was always fun and profitable going from house to house. We had a large front porch where summer brought out the neighbors, and lots of activities. I attended and walked to a public school about 6 blocks away. The playground was all cement. For lunch, we walked home and then spent our pennies at the candy store.
My grandparents on my father’s side were Arthur and Sarah Robinson with backgrounds in England. When I was 6 my parents and I journeyed to England on an ocean ship named the Georgio. My father was attending an organist’s convention and also visiting his half brother who was a butcher. My grandparents on my mother’s side were William Stuart Simpson and Margaret Ann Simpson. I never knew my grandfather’s first wife as she died quite early after having four children. My grandfather’s family were from Ireland, and he was also a butcher.
About this time, we spent many summers in the Pecono Mountains, about 100 miles from Philly. We rented a house there and my Dad would commute during the week. It was a Quaker Resort call Back Hill Falls. I spent most of the afternoon swimming in the pool.
When I was a teen we moved to the suburbs of Philly. I attended Cheltenham Junior and Senior High School. I still keep in touch with good friends from that era. As high schoolers we spent happy times in the summer at Ocean City New Jersey on the coast. We slept in a dorm setting at night, walked the boardwalk, and lounged on the beach during the day.
After graduation from high school, I attended Shippensburg State Teacher’s College (now University). This was in 1944 so no gas was available. I had to take the train and bus to college. It was a great experience for me in many ways. I had a roommate, Carolyn, something as an only child I never had. It was a very happy time and I got very involved with swimming and drama plus of course my studies. We had an elementary school on campus and I spent many hours there leading up to student teaching.
My summers were spent at a girl’s camp in the Pocono Mountains, called Camp Oneka. I was head of the waterfront, fortunate to have gotten my swimmers instructor certificate in college. Our famous camper at Camp Oneka was Grace Kelley’s sister. I received $150 for the entire season, and beside waterfront duties, had care of a cabin of 7 year olds. This included taking them to the trolley (bathroom) at night watching out for skunks.
I met my first husband Richard (Dick) Clem on a blind date in my junior year at Shippenburg. Dick was attending Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA, just 25 miles from Shippensburg. He had no car, so usually thumbed his way to see me. I graduated from Shippensburg in 1948, and for the first time my parents could rent a car and see me accept my diploma. It was an exciting time!
Dick and I married on June 25, 1949, at Grace Episcopal Church. My roommate, Carolyn, was my maid of honor. I still keep in touch with 4 of my college friends and we visited each other at different times.
Dick continued his studies in Geology specializing in Paleontology at Temple University in Phila. I go my fist teaching job in the suburbs of Phila. I taught 1st and 2nd grade with just 12 in my class. After Dick graduated from Temple, we moved to Baltimore, Maryland. He received his Master’s degree from John Hopkins University. I was able to get a job teaching 10 miles from Baltimore. Having just bought a car, and just gotten my drivers license, I had some wild drives to my school. Fortunately, I made it thru all the traffic!!!
In 1951 Dick and I came to Walla Walla where he joined the Whitman College faculty. Most people back east thought we were going to Washington DC, not way out west. It was quite a move, but certainly provided us with some wonderful experiences. We eventually had 4 children. Christine in 1952, Eric in 1954, Alyson in 1956 and Stuart in 1959. To me having our children was the best part of our lives. We lived in a 1896 house built 2 years before Sharpstein’s School on Newell Street. We always had an active family and enjoyed doing things together. Swimming at Memorial Pool as a family affair and just made our summer. We also traveled extensively in the U.S. and Canada. Of course, we were a camping family starting out with bedding down in various station wagons. As our family grew we graduated to tents. Every other year we would travel to Pennsylvania (grandparents) and back logging 6000 plus miles per trip. We always took different routes providing us with learning in Geography, History and of course Geology. Now in those days there as no air conditioning, no seat belts, but lots of campgrounds. It was a very special time in our lives and we had many lasting memories.
I didn’t teach during the years my children were very young. When Stuart, my youngest, was in first grade I went back full time teaching at Prospect Point School. I taught kindergarten at the old school for many years having at times 35 children in each 1/2 day session. In those days most students did not attend pre-school and they had some adjustment problems, in the beginning. Years later when the new school was built I team taught kindergarten with Patti Kerr (Cobb). Later I moved to 2nd grade team teaching with Patti and a 3rd teacher. I really loved my teaching, it was always exciting and very rewarding watching the students grow and develop.
In 1974 Dick died at age 49. It was a very difficult time for our whole family. Christine and Eric were both in college and ready to graduate. Alyson and Stuart were both at Wa-High and nearly ready to graduate at different times. Their lives continued without their Dad. He would have been very proud of his family.
As time went on, all four of my children married, and provided me with seven grandchildren. I was always very lucky to have my family nearby, and living in the Northwest. We have had some great times!
Five years later in 1980 I was very fortunate to meet and marry Robert (Bobb) Farmer. He was also a teacher and lived in Hines, Oregon (next to Burns, OR). I moved down to Hines and began teaching there. We now had eight grown up children together.
Bobb and I loved traveling to many places overseas. WE liked renting a car and touring on our own. WE had some interesting and funny experiences in our travels (14 countries).
I finally retired from teaching and a year later Bobb followed! We moved full time to my Walla Walla house and continued enjoying an active life. Bobb loved his tennis and snowboarding. I began doing some painting with water colors. Most of my pictures are landscapes using ideas from our travels. Bobb and I still continued travelling, especially to the Oregon coast.
Needless to say, Bobb and I were knee deep in family. Lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our sport roster was always very full, and kept us busy year-round. Our motto was to enjoy each day!!
On October 24, 2016, Bobb died at age 83 years. We had been married for 36 years and had a wonderful life together.
I have been very lucky to have my daughters (Christine and Alyson) and my sons (Eric and Stuart) so near, and can keep in touch. Also, my home and gardens have been kept in good shape year- round by Frank (son in law) and Stuart as they live very close. My life continues with my family, Bobb’s family and many wonderful friends. I also rejoice being able to continue to attend St. Paul’s Episcopal Church since 1951.
Shirley’s parents, Elizabeth and Newell Robinson both deceased. My father was a wonderful organist and always had a great boys choir. Shirley’s family, Children: Christine Russell, Eric Clem (Carol), Alyson Magnaghi (Frank), Stuart Clem (Suzy); Grandchildren: Amanda Wolford (Michael), Natalie Russell (Josh), Savaun Clem, Tristan Clem, Ryder Magnaghi, Carson Clem, Delaney Clem; Great grandchildren: Breanna Christine and Christian Michael.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church or Planned Parenthood.