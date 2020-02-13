Shirley E. Farmer
June 2, 1926 — Feb. 12, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Shirley Elizabeth Farmer, 93, died Feb. 12, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
Shirley E. Farmer
June 2, 1926 — Feb. 12, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Shirley Elizabeth Farmer, 93, died Feb. 12, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
Blue Mountain Action Council announced the award of a USDA Local Food Promotion Program (LFP… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.