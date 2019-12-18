Shirley Ann Frank
May 12, 1945 — Dec. 7, 2019
Shirley Ann Frank, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her residence. Shirley was born on May 12, 1945, to John and Catherine Goetz Raschko in Walla Walla. She graduated from DeSales Catholic School in the class of 1963. On December 19, 1964, Shirley married Roland C. Frank at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Walla Walla. They had two daughters, Laura and Tanya.
Shirley loved going to Las Vegas, NV, with her husband, to attend many of the yearly Nascar races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She also enjoyed watching the Nascar races and the Seattle Seahawks on TV. Shirley and Roland also liked driving to Reno, NV to gamble and play the slots. She was very lucky with the slots, as on many occasions, she would win enough to pay for their entire stay at the hotel, even before checking in.
Holidays were very important to Shirley. She always wanted the entire family together. She dearly loved her grandchildren and attended as many of their sporting events as possible. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Roland; daughters, Laura Coffland (Ron) and Tanya Groom; brother, Lesley Raschko; four grandchildren, Brianna Coffland, Monica Bowen, Brooke Coffland-Drumheller (Cody) and Nathan Brewer; and one great-grandson, Theodore Bowen. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lucille Buchanan and Delores Dodd; six brothers, Art, Raymond, Johnny, Leonard, Matthias and Frank Raschko; and one granddaughter, Audrey Brewer.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Herring Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Herring Funeral Home. There will be a private family interment.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shirley Ann Frank Memorial Fund through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.