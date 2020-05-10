Shirlee M. Neisner
Oct. 16, 1956 — April 26, 2020
Shirlee Marie (Lauer)
Neisner, age 63, passed away peacefully from cancer on April 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Shirlee is survived by many who loved her - husband, children, grandchildren, parents, siblings, and friends.
We are united by a shared love for an extraordinary woman and the hope of seeing her again in the Morning.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To read her full obituary, sign her online guestbook, and share memories please visit www.mountianview-colonialdewitt.com