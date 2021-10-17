Sheri Diane (Koehler) Fouts
September 13, 1936 — October 6, 2021
On October 6, 2021, this wonderful sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother left us and is resting peacefully now up in heaven.
Sheri was born on September 13, 1936, in Walla Walla to Theodore and Laura Hazel Koehler. She graduated in 1954 from Walla Walla High School. She worked for many years at Rainier Bank and Jills Uniform Shop. She was blessed with three brothers, Gary (Nita), Greg, and Jeff (Kristen); two sons, Marc (Neena) and Tyler (Sherri); five grandchildren, Aaron, Sara (Jason), Travis, Andrew, and Christa (Chris); five great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Colton, James, Harper, and Oliver. She loved her dog, Tinker bell, as if she was her own child. Sheri enjoyed being outdoors soaking up the sun and spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens, watching tennis, and checking up on how Gonzaga basketball was doing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by the many family and friends who loved her. Family and friends may share memories of Sheri and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.