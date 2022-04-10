Shelley Anne
(de Montmorency) DeWayne
January 8, 1966 — April 6, 2022
Shelley passed away peacefully at Eagle Springs Memory Care.
She was born in Hollywood, California as an only child of Mary Jean deMontmorency and John Sarafin. She graduated from Chaffey High School in 1983. She joined the U.S. Marines as a radio operator. She was a proud Marine, she married a fellow Marine, William White, she soon became pregnant with her first child. She had to decide between being a soldier or a mother. She loved the Marines, but she cherished motherhood. She received an honorable discharge from the Marines. Her first child was born in July of 1985 and then in 1988 she was blessed with a second child. She later divorced Bill and moved to Prescott, Arizona to work at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, living in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
While working at the VA Medical Center she met and married Robert DeWayne who also worked at the VA Medical Center. They were married in a small chapel in Prescott, Arizona on March 29, 1995. Shortly after their marriage Robert happily adopted her two children with their father’s consent. Robert had three children from a previous marriage which she accepted into her heart as her own. She loved working for the VA, working at first as a Medical Transcriptionist. When they accepted jobs in Sheridan, Wyoming, she was promoted to patient scheduling. In 1999 after some discussions with her husband, she decided that she would rather stay at home and raise the children.
Shelley truly loved having the ability to stay home and care for her husband and the children. She loved being a wife and mother. Robert was offered a new job in Indianapolis, Indiana. She then picked up several hobbies such as painting, cross stitch, and many others. She absolutely loved to read, she read several books and gathered quite an impressive library. She also loved the fact that her children got involved with High School band, so she happily took the position as box mom. She helped the kids prepare for band performances. She always loved animals of any kind, especially birds, hamsters, rats and dogs (Robert was allergic to cats at the time).
Then in October of 2010, they were offered a chance to move to Walla Walla, so they packed up the car and travelled to find a new home. Once in Walla Walla they quickly loved living there and they bought a small house, that once belonged to Robert’s Uncle. Shelley loved the mountains close by and often spent time with him on the back of their 4-wheeler and just enjoying nature.
Shelley was a strong Christian and loved attending church services at Blue Mountain Baptist Church. Her faith guided her especially when she started to show several memory issues. The memory issues continued to plague her until in January 2019 (a few days before her birthday). She was then diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s disease. By the time she was finally diagnosed she was well into the devastating mental effects of the disease. Her condition worsened until she finally needed to be placed in a memory care unit to better care than she could get at home. Even with the disease stealing her memories her faith remained strong.
She is survived by her husband, Robert DeWayne; children: Christopher DeWayne, Leum Unutoa; stepchildren: Brandon Dewayne, Nichole White, and Kelsie Shepperd; two grandchildren: Maci Daniels and Ellie Mae White; and her mother Mary Comito.
Shelley loved the idea of little family/friend celebrations, so we plan to have a Celebration of life on April 30, at 3:00 PM at Blue Mountain Baptist Church, 3009 Heritage Rd, Walla Walla. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Baptist Church if desired. Friends and family may share memories of Shelley and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com