Shaun Daniel Lightfoot
Dec. 1, 1973 — June 14, 2020
Shaun Lightfoot passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 14, 2020. He was born on December 1, 1973, at St. Mary’s Hospital to Lonny and Teri Lightfoot, where he joined his older brother, Todd.
Shaun and his dad shared the same birthday for 46 years. He played soccer and little league baseball in elementary school and even tried (rather unsuccessfully) to play the trombone. After graduation from WaHi in 1992, Shaun moved to Spokane and received his AA degree from ITT Tech in Spokane. He then worked as an auto cad drafter before returning to WWCC earning a second AA degree in Architectural Engineering. He was currently employed in Sales and Engineering at Key Technology, Inc.
In his spare time Shaun enjoyed golfing, camping with his friends, fantasy football, working out and many other do-it-yourself projects. He had an excellent eye for detail and could install tile, remodel any room, lay carpet and install sprinkler systems just to name a few. If he didn’t know how to do something, he always figured it out on his own. He loved family gatherings. He was always the quiet one who enjoyed being present, but liked watching everything from a bit of a distance. Shaun was the first one to show up early on Easter morning to hide the eggs for the little kids.
Shaun is survived by his parents, Lonny and Teri Lightfoot; and his brother, Todd Lightfoot; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Shaun also leaves behind his beloved St. Bernard mix, NaNook, his puppy and two cats. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sara Lightfoot; his cousin, Karrie Spitzer; and his grandparents.
Shaun, we love you and will miss you.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 4 to 6 PM at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. Graveside services will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020, at 10:00 AM at The Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through the funeral home.
You all know Shaun didn’t do ties and slacks so please come in shorts, t-shirts, hats or whatever makes you comfortable. Following the graveside service we hope everyone will join us at Wildwood Park to celebrate his life and share stories about Shaun. Please feel free to bring your favorite dish to share and come, even if you don’t want to bring something.