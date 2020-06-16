Shaun D. Lightfoot
Dec. 1, 1973 — June 14, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Shaun Daniel Lightfoot, 46, died June 14, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
