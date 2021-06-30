Sharron Lynn Murray Smith
November 7, 1940 — June 18, 2021
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Sharron Lynn (nee Murray) Smith, age 80, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021, in Orem, Utah.
She was born on November 7, 1940, in Wenatchee, Washington to goodly parents George Frederick Murray and Evelyn Adrian Elizabeth Heyen Murray. She lived much of her younger years in Manson, Washington and was the youngest of two daughters. She loved riding her horse in the hills of Lake Chelan where she lived on an apple orchard. She graduated from Chelan High School in 1958, where she excelled in academics and leadership. She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Ellison Woods, on July 15, 1958, and they moved to Spokane, Washington, where Sharron attended a business college while Jerry attended Gon zaga University. This union was blessed with 7 children in the 25 years of their marriage.
Sharron married B. Eirgil “Smitty” Smith of Walla Walla on September 12, 1986. They were married for over 29 years until Eirgil’s passing on January 1, 2016, while residing in Gilbert, Arizona.
Sharron worked in an accounting office in Chelan, Washington, had a day-care business in Walla Walla, and worked as an office manager for various dentists over the years. She was passionate about breeding Ragdoll cats and owned a successful business, Blue Mountain Ragdolls, for many years.
She loved life and enjoyed traveling to see her children, sewing blankets for her grandchildren, fishing, rodeos, the Oregon Coast, doing puzzles and playing games with her family. Sharron was the most forgiving person one could know. She kept her fun sense of humor even through her final days of tremendous pain. She had an unwavering faith that she would be with her parents and loved ones when she left this life and this belief sustained her through her physical trials. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved Brigham Young University sporting events.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, Sally Cotton; and husband, Eirgil. She leaves behind her son, Gary Woods (Patty) of Gilbert, Arizona; daughter, Susan Call (Gary) of Huntington Beach, California; daughter, Julie Stock (Blake) of Pasco, Washington; daughter, Carol Ivey (Edwin) of Houston, Texas; son, Michael Woods (Christine) of Austin, Texas; son, David Woods (Alison) of Chico, California; son, Roger Woods (Angie) of Provo, Utah; 29 grandchildren: Lauren Call Watkins (Nate), Jessica Ivey Hefner (David), Matthew Woods, Dirk Stock (Madison), Canon Call, Nathan Woods (McKenna), Tate Stock (Hannah), Jacob Ivey (Jennifer), Hannah Stock Shuman (Blitch), Rachel Woods Tueller (Casey), Maryn Call Jacobs (James), Brianna Ivey Mabey (Tyler), Grant Stock (Marinda), Ryann Woods, Jay Stock, Madysen Ivey Baker (Derek), Emily Woods, Kip Stock, Jed Woods, Jack H. Woods, Katie Woods, Luke Woods, Megan Woods, Kylie Woods, Jack J. Woods, Kendall Woods, Campbell Woods, Sadie Woods, Treyson Woods; and 12 great-grandchildren: Gracie Hefner, Crew Stock, Ollie Tueller, Eliot Stock, Peri Woods, Leo Hefner, Avery Stock, Nils Watkins, London Shuman, Handord Blitch Shuman, Maxwell Ivey and Iva Stock. From her marriage to Eirgil she leaves behind step-children, Gary Smith (Sandra), Marvin Smith (Josephine), Teresa Dutcher (Michael), Stacey Schultz; step-grandchildren, Sabrina Zapata (Juan Manuel), Julianne Salinas (Pedro), Aaron Dutcher, Michael Dutcher (Christina), Nicole Verkist, Corrie Hawkins (Darren); step-great-grandchildren, Terrika Zapata, Juan Manuel Zapata III, Chandler Dutcher, Ryan Dutcher, Tyler Dutcher, Justin Dutcher, Adrian Dutcher, Tyler Verkist, Amanda Verkist, Benjamin Groom, Whitley Groom and David Hawkins.
Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1821 S. 2nd Avenue, Walla Walla, on July 9, 2021, 1 pm, visitation and 2 pm Funeral with graveside service to follow. Sharron will be laid to rest at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens, College Place, next to her late husband, B. Eirgil Smith.