Sharon Smith
March 26, 1935 — April 6, 2020
MILTON-FREEWATER - Sharon L. Smith, 85, died April 6, 2020, at Cascade Valley Assisted Living.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.