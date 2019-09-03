Sharon R. Morris
July 20, 1941 — August 23, 2019
Sharon R. Morris of Milton-Freewater, passed away August 23, 2019, at her home at the age of 78. Sharon was born July 20, 1941, in Hamilton, Montana to Woodrow and Martha Hendrickson. She was the oldest of five children. The family moved to Grandview, Washington in the 1950s. Sharon married Terry Morris on September 27, 1958, in Grandview. The couple have three children; Tammy, Tedra and Tom.
The couple moved to Seattle in 1959 and then to Walla Walla in 1960. The couple moved to Milton-Freewater in 1966, where Terry became manager of the OK Tire Store. Sharon enjoyed bowling, playing solfball and traveling with Terry on their motorcycle.
Sharon doted on her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sharon was always available to assist anyone when there was a need.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Terry; and their three children, seven grandchildren and spouses and three great-grandchildren as well as by two sisters and one brother. She loved them all and she will be greatly missed, but will be remembered.
To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com