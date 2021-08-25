Sharon Marie Thompson
October 11, 1944 — August 19, 2021
Sharon Marie Thompson, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2021. Sharon was born October 11, 1944, to Art and Stella Estes in Kendrick, Idaho. She was the 5th of seven children the couple had.
She grew up in northern Idaho and graduated from Lewiston High School prior to enlisting in the Air Force. While in the Air Force, she married her first husband and resided on numerous bases across the United States and in Guam. This marriage resulted in three children. This was followed by three other marriages that resulted in two other children prior to finding success with marriage number five to Daniel Thompson in 1988. This marriage lasted 33 years and resulted no children, although they did receive Daniel’s brother, Michael, as a wedding present that they treated as their own child for the rest of his life. Michael, who had cerebral palsy, was cared for by Daniel and Sharon until his death in December 2017.
Sharon was most proud of having earned her LPN in 1986 after many interruptions caused by life. Sharon worked as a nurse for 10 years, primarily as a night shift charge nurse. At this point, Sharon stopped working outside the home due to health and to care for Michael full time.
Sharon was also proud of being a charter member of Leadership Walla Walla and her volunteer work at Helpline of Walla Walla. During her downtime, Sharon enjoyed reading, writing and a multitude of projects. Lately she had been trying to paint everything in the house that wasn’t nailed down and even a few that were. Sharon was an avid knitter and crocheter and she made an Afghan for each of her children and grandchildren upon graduation from high school.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Stella; three siblings; her daughter, Wendy McBlain of Lawton, Oklahoma; and son, Michael Fancher of Walla Walla. She is survived by her husband, Daniel of Walla Walla; her son, Frank (Traci) McBlain of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Beth McBlain of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Joe Doll of Mesa, Arizona; and daughter, Heather (Ashton) Horsfall of Salt Lake City, Utah; and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Sharon’s family requests that in lieu of sending flowers, please give the flowers to someone you love or send a donation to Helpline of Walla Walla or St Jude’s Children Hospital. Friends and family may share memories of Sharon and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com