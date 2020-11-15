July 7, 1936 — June 20, 2020
Sharon was born in Portland, Oregon, to Francis Smullin Allen and Harley West Allen, growing up in Walla Walla. Her 1956 WaHI Yearbook listed: National Honor Society, Women’s R.O.T.C officer, Varsity Ball Queen, and the Operetta “Firefly”. She loved hiking, camping, swimming and skiing. At Willamette she earned a BA in English, joined Pi Beta Phi sorority and served on Rally Squad, then married and raised three boys (Lyn, Jeff and Bill). Divorced, she went to Mexico to study, later to college for her Master’s, then taught English as a Second Language in Santa Cruz, Soledad, and San Quentin. Proud of her fearlessness teaching in prisons, she also taught English to a nun in Mission San Miguel. She enjoyed sailing, photography, her dog Woodstock and running, completing her first marathon at age 70. She loved being with her family in the Bay area joining them for family gatherings and son Bill on fund raisers for AIDS/LifeCycle. Sharon is survived by three sons, brother (Bill), niece (Jennifer), cousins (David, Carol Anne, Don, Patsy, Mary Jo, and Sally) and four grandchildren (Altea, Pascal, Milan and Luca Hines). Her courageous, upbeat and colorful spirit will be missed. Remembrances can be made through a donation to Immigrants Rising at www.immigrantsrising.org