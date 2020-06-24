Sharon K. Moramarco
— June 10, 2020
Sharon K. Moramarco, loving Mother and Grandmother, passed away on June 10, 2020, after a courageous, tough battle with breast cancer.
A life well lived, full of joy, friendship, and family.
Sharon was born and raised in Walla Walla. Graduating from WaHi in 1968. According to Mike Strauss “the prettiest girl in school”.
Besides her great friendships she was most well known for her 24 years working at The Bon Marche/Macy’s. Sharon took pleasure in her achievements in customer service and prided herself in the relationships she built over the years.
Sharon had much joy in Playing Bunco with friends, cousin lunches, class of ’68 reunion lunches, gambling, and bowling. She still had the newspaper clipping, trophy, and badge for her woman’s high score of 290.
Nothing pleased her more than becoming a Grandmother to Liam and Kase.
The Family would like to personally thank Rahel Sebsibie at McMurray Adult Family home who loved and cared for our Mother in her final days.
Sharon’s love continues with her daughter, Michele McKinney; her son-in-law, Michael; grandkids, Liam and Kase; her son, Ryan Moramarco; her brother, Keith Gradwohl amd his wife Carol, and their children Kimberly and Jason.
Celebration of Life TBD late Summer 2020
Donations in her name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla WA 99362.