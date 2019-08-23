Sharon Foster Kralman
1940 — 2019
Sharon passed away at her home in San Antonio, TX on August 20, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1940, in Benkelman, NE to Ralph and Avis Foster. Her family moved to Walla Walla in 1940. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1958.
She was employed at Newberry’s where she met her husband, Donnell “Don” Kralman, they were married June 1966 in Walla Walla and moved to Seattle. She had various jobs in her lifetime, retiring in 2013.
In 2014 she moved to San Antonio to live with her daughter and family, shortly after arriving she became ill, her daughter became her caretaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Kralman; her parents; and her sister, Shirley Pond.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Ben) Lubenow; two step-daughters, Tamalyn Kralman-Shoemaker (Gary) and Taryn Kralman; two brothers, Duane (Jayne) and Daryl (Sharon) Foster; five grandchildren; brother-in-laws, Dennis, Del and David Kralman; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at The First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater with Rev. Steve Lyons officiating.
Inurnment will be in Seattle.