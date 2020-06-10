Shari Buckheim Marcou
December 19, 1966 — June 3, 2020
Shari Buckheim Marcou went to her eternal resting place on June 3, 2020. Shari was born to Bill and Carole (Shepard) Buckheim on December 19, 1966, in Walla Walla. She attended school in Walla Walla, graduating in 1985 from Wa-Hi. Shari was an elite gymnast winning many trophies. Gymnastics was her life for 12 years. Shari married Nathan Marcou on February 15, 2020. They were together for 2 years and were a very happy couple. Shari worked in many places in Walla Walla, last being the Goodwill until her health started to fail. She died of Pancreatic Cancer at home.
Shari is survived by her daughter, Makayla of Ferndale, WA; granddaughter, Elanor; mother, Carole her husband (Nathan); and sister, Kathy Curtis of Prescott, WA. She was preceded in death by her father, and in-laws.
Per her request there will be no funeral.