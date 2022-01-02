Selwyn (Budd) Adrian Pond
March 29, 1929 — November 23, 2021
Selwyn Pond passed away at the age of 92, after a short illness at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Selwyn was born in Petersburg, Virginia to Howard and Willie Pond. He was the oldest of 4 children. He attended Petersburg Public Schools participating in baseball and other sports activities. In 1947 he joined the United States Air Force. During his service he was stationed in Korea, Albuquerque, New Mexico, France, San Rafael, CA and Goose Bay, Labrador. While on the different bases he played and coached on the military base baseball teams.
In 1954 he met and married Shirley J. Foster of Walla Walla in Bernalillo, New Mexico while both were stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base. After his Honorable Discharge in 1960 he moved with his family to his wife’s hometown of Walla Walla. He was employed by Morrison’s Supply Company and General Foods while attending Manpower Job Training Program at WWCC. In 1967 he accepted an accounting position with Keku Cannery of Seattle, WA, part of his assignment was spending his summers working at the companies’ fishery in Kake, Alaska. In 1969 the family returned to Walla Walla and worked for General Foods, D&K Frozen Foods, and American Fine Foods retiring in 1997. For many years he volunteered as a Boy Scout Leader and was on the board of directors. He also was a Youth Bowling Coach at Bowlaway Lanes. He enjoyed local high school, college, and minor league sports events. He was an avid reader and enjoyed reading about sports, history and especially World War II.
He is survived by his three children: daughter Sheryl Pond of Auburn, WA, sons Keith Pond of Walla Walla, and Kevin (Jolene) Pond of Walla Walla; grandson’s Eric Arterburn and Andrew Pond; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ann J. Pond of Colonial Heights, VA; brother, Donald R. Pond of North Chesterfield, VA; numerous nieces and nephews and very close friends in Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley in 2004; his parents, and brother, Ronald L. Pond.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.