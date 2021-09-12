Sean Harrigan
December 7, 1946 — September 3, 2021
Sean Harrigan, age 74, entered into rest on Friday, September 3, 2021, in Spokane, WA after a long illness. He was born in Seattle, WA on December 7, 1946, to Jerome and Dorothy Harrigan, the first of four sons. He spent most of his childhood in Eastern Washington and graduated from Whitman College in 1973 with a BA degree in Economics. In 1967 he married Linda Wiese, the mother of his two children. Kathleen was born in 1967 and Ryan was born in 1973. He later met the love of his life, Kathleen Wittau and they were married in 1988. They moved to Southern California in 1991 where they lived for 26 years before permanently returning to Spokane in 2017.
Sean enjoyed a long, highly successful career, never forgetting where he came from and passionately pursuing improvements for working people. He served in labor, investment and political arenas that served many constituencies. He established himself both nationally and internationally as a leader in pension fund investments and health benefits, providing health benefits and retirement safety and security to over one million employees. He began his career in June 1973 with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) where he spent more than 30 years, eventually retiring in early 2006 as the Executive Director of UFCW, Western States Council and International Vice President of the UFCW International Union. Sean was a board member of the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), the largest public pension fund and second largest purchaser of health benefits in the U.S. serving as President of the Board for two years. He also served as Vice President of the United Nations created Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), President of the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension Commission Board, President of the California State Personnel Board, and Board member of the Canadian Prime Minister’s National Roundtable on the Environment and the Economy.
Sean was a world traveler, an avid skier, golfer and sailor. He loved cruising in his 55 Chevy and enjoyed all sports. He most especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and his faithful golden retrievers. He was intelligent, passionate, loving, strong and quick witted. He possessed a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He was proud of his Irish heritage and indulged in song, Guinness and an occasional Irish whiskey. He was a leader in every sense and deeply committed to his career and his family. He was well loved and will be greatly missed.
Sean is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy Wittau; his children, Kathy (Terry) Kleeberger, Ryan (Jen) Harrigan; his five grandchildren, Collin, Chase, Madison, Jackson and Carter; his brothers, Brian (CJ) Harrigan, Pat (Marietta) Harrigan and Craig Harrigan; as well numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Sean was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Rachel Harrigan; and brothers-in-law, Mike Everard and Steven Wittau.
Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Catholic Charities of Spokane or the Salvation Army.