Scott Knutson
October 19, 1959 — September 10, 2020
Scott was born October 19, 1959, to Frances Colby-Knutson and Norman Knutson, in Walla Walla. He was 60 when he passed away after a long battle with Alcoholism.
A native of Walla Walla, Scott knew from the age of 2 that he wanted to be a Police Officer. On completion of High School, he Joined the U.S. Army and was trained as a Military Police Officer. Scott was assigned to Germany to provide security for specialized units collecting intelligence against the former Soviet Union.
In 1985 Scott Joined the Police Department for the City of Walla Walla, where he proudly served until 2016. Aside from Patrol duties, during this time he also served as Range Master and as a member of the SWAT team. Scott loved his Law Enforcement/Dispatch family and was well known for his dark sense of humor, his love of animals and the joy he too took in his extensive collection of firearms.
Scott was married to Missy Hicks for 34 years and they have two children, Sierra and Denali.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents; and his older sister, Jeanie. He is survived by his two daughters: Denali Knutson-Cope, son-in-law Josh Cope, granddaughter Kaya Cope of Spokane, WA; Sierra Knutson-Purcell and son-in-law Patrick Purcell of Dayton.
Due to COVID 19 constraints, a memorial will be planned for a date to be determined during 2021. Pease direct any memorial contributions to the Blue Mountain Humane Society.