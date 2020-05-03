Scott Edward Gingras
Sept. 17, 1965 — April 27, 2020
Scott was born September 17, 1965, at Geneva General Hospital in Geneva, New York to Richard “Dick” Gingras and Barbara Jean “Barb” Grove Gingras of Waterloo, NY.
Scott was the younger brother to Steve, to whom he looked up to and admired greatly.
Scott attended his early years of school in Waterloo at Skoi-Yase Elementary before his family moved to Ithaca, NY. He was a 1984 Graduate of Ithaca High School. He then entered the United States Air Force and was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
One of his greatest passions was that of being a Fireman. As a child he looked up to his relatives that served as volunteer firefighters. He was seen as a child wearing a fire gear and often followed the fire trucks to the scene of a fire. This passion turned into a career. He began with the Ithaca Fire Department as an Explorer when he was 14 years old. He served as a volunteer and bunker with IFD. While in high school, when the tones were sounded for a structure fire, Scott would leave class and meet the guys at the scene. He loved being part of the brotherhood that firefighters have.
After his time in the Air Force, as a Fire Protection Specialist, he spent 4 years as a firefighter with the Ocean City Wright Fire Department in Florida. He moved back up to Ithaca and continued to bunk with the IFD.
Scott’s career took a turn when he was hired at Cornell University as an Emergency Services Specialist. He was an Emergency Medical Technician, a Hazardous Materials Specialists, a Confined Rescue Specialists, Incident Commander, and Rope Rescue Specialists. He was well loved and known for his love of Cornell and love of their Hockey Team. Some of his favorite times were when working the games. He knew all the townies, the coaches, staff and players. He even dressed up as the mascot, Touchdown, the Big Red Bear, for an Emergency Services Meeting. He enjoyed making people laugh.
In 2008 Scott met the love of his life, Teresa “Terri” Wallingford. He found her on MySpace. He began corresponding with her. As those messages began to be more and more often, they turned into daily phone calls. March 14, 2009 Scott, on a dare, asked Terri to meet him in Ithaca. She took him up on the dare and surprised him at work. The rest is history. He proposed to her July 26, 2009 and they were married in Ithaca at the Plantation Inn on September 19, 2009, surrounded by family and friends.
In 2013 Scott retired from Cornell University and the two moved to North Fort Myers Florida. Scott and Terri’s love of the warm weather and golf drew them there. Scott fell in love with riding motorcycles. His father in law’s love of riding rubbed off him. Scott purchased his first Harley and enjoyed riding it all over SW Florida.
In February of 2018 Scott and Terri left SW Florida for their next life adventure. They packed up everything and took off on the cross country trip to their new home in the Walla Walla Valley.
Scott and Terri shared a love for the outdoors, laying around the pool at their houses, yard work, gardening, home improvement, golf, watching “their” shows on TV, and making their model railroad layouts in their homes. Something that started out as a hobby became a fun activity that gave them both great joy. Scott built the layout, with meticulous details, while Terri put together and painted up the buildings. The most recent layout was one based on Walla Walla. Scott even built a replica of “Big House Brew Pub” to add to the layout.
July 14, 2018, Scott got to live out his boyhood dream of seeing Mt. St. Helens. He rode his new Harley Road King from his house in College Place to the State Park. It gave him a sense of great pride that he did this on his own.
Scott was employed by the Walla Walla Public School District as a Bus Driver.
He is survived by his wife, Terri and their black cats, Bandit and Salem of College Place; brother, Steve and wife Cindy Gingras and niece, Chelsea of Orefield, PA; step son, Ryan Peck of Batavia, NY; step daughter, Ashley Peck, her Fiance Mike McDonald and granddaughter Audrey Ryan McDonald of Caledonia, NY; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Genie Wallingford of Geneseo, NY; sister-in-law, Vicki and husband Mic Roessler, niece Courtney and husband Eric Rutter, nephew Mickey and wife Nikki Roessler, nephew Trevor Roessler of Indianapolis, IN; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Barb Gingras.
There will be a private small service held at Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home. A celebration of a life well lived will be held at a later date in Walla Walla and Ithaca.
Per Scott’s wishes, part of his ashes will be spread at Mt. St. Helens and part will be buried next to his parents at Frear Memorial Park in Ithaca NY, overlooking Cayuga Lake and their family home on East Shore Drive. Please remember Scott for his laughter, his smile, his passion for fire fighting, love of nature, beauty and adventure, his storytelling and jokes, his kind heart, his love of Harley’s, his love of animals of all types and love for family and friends.