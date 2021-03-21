Scott E. Short
October 24, 1966 — March 10, 2021
In Loving Memory
Lifetime Walla Walla resident Scott E. Short, 54, passed away at his home the evening of March 10, 2021.
Scott was born on October 24, 1966, to Gary and Judy Short in Walla Walla, WA. He attended area schools, graduated from Wa-Hi in 1985, and attained a welding degree from Walla Walla Community College.
On September 14, 1986, he and Nancy Lynn Kenworthy were married at Pioneer Park in Walla Walla and they were married for over 30 years until her passing in 2020. He worked as a truck driver and road worker for many years, most recently with Walla Walla County Public Works.
Scott was regularly referred to as “Shorty” by his circle of friends and was willing to help any and all with their issues, mechanical or other. His garage door was always open, and his expertise was often given. Scott enjoyed being outdoors, specifically in the mountains, either on a motorcycle or ATV, and camping with friends and loved ones. In his younger days he could be seen on the racetrack, both dirt and asphalt, two wheels and four. Even younger still, his rock-n-roll drumming could be heard ‘round the neighborhood. Scott could always be counted on to join in on any adventures that needed seeking.
Scott is survived by his son, Stephen Short; his mother, Judy Short; his mother-in-law, Mary Kenworthy; his siblings, Craig (and Janie) Short, Angie (and Jim) Brown; nieces, Randilyn Worthing and Kaylee Brown; extended family, Cheryl (and Randy) Kerby, Mike (and Staci) Kenworthy, Dan (and Jennifer) Kenworthy, Scott (and Holly) Kenworthy; and many, many loving nieces and nephews. Scott is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Short; his father, Gary Short; his grandmothers, Opal Patton and Jean Miller; and his father-in-law, Raymond Kenworthy.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends and family can sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com