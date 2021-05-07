Sarah Frances Murphy
February 10, 1929 — May 1, 2021
Sarah was born on February 10, 1929, in Flora, Oregon as the youngest of George and Ina Tucker. She attended grade school in Flora and High School in Enterprise, Oregon. The Flora area was her home until her marriage to John N. Murphy in La Grande, Oregon in 1947. In 1955 the family moved to Milton-Freewater, into the home Sarah continued to reside in until her death.
For many years she stayed very busy at home, as a housewife and raising 6 active children. During those years she spent a lot of time canning and preserving food and baking bread and her specialty biscuits.
In later years she enjoyed time with her family, playing cards and Bunco, traveling, as well as her knitting, crocheting and sewing. Over many years she gave away hundreds of knitted hats to Children’s Hospitals in Seattle, Portland and Spokane as well as the Elks Lodge and Bread Basket. She also made and gave away many crocheted Teddy Bears, Potholders and Aprons. Sarah also regularly volunteered with the Red Cross for blood drives where she made many sandwiches. For years she volunteered at the Bread Basket and was a substitute delivery person for Meals on Wheels.
Sarah also had a way with animals, she has been able to tame several chipmunks and there are pictures of hummingbirds drinking from a cup she held in her hands.
She often remarked how fortunate she was to have had an opportunity to travel: for several years she enjoyed the trips sponsored by the local bank and traveling with her children and her late sister.
Her husband John passed away in July of 2000. Sarah was also preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Joanne and Joyce Marie; and a grandson, John Alexander Gillworth; two of her sisters have also preceded her Georgie Lampkins and Allene Burton.
Sarah in survived by her daughters, Sandra Hearn, Joana Hawk (Ken), Sally Seltzer (Shal) and Sharon Duke; and her son, John Darrell Murphy (Debbie). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
