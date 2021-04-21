Sara Noble Moore
February 21, 1964 — April 17, 2021
On Saturday, April 17 2021, Sara Noble Moore, loving wife, mother and friend, died after a recent diagnosis with cancer at the age of 57.
Sara was born on February 21, 1964, in Jackson, Wyoming, to Ruth and Carroll L. “Mike” Noble. She grew up on the family ranch in Cora, Wyoming. She left the ranching life to attend Lewis and Clark college in Portland in 1982. She graduated with a degree in German Studies in 1986. On July 18, 1987, she married Fred Moore. After living and working in Portland, Oregon and Washington D.C. they moved to Walla Walla in 1991 where they raised their two daughters, Carrie Julia and Elizabeth “Daisy” Jean.
Sara was dedicated mother and ardent naturalist. While she enjoyed outdoor activities, Sara was a person who appreciated nature on every city block. Her devotion to her garden, and its teeming abundance, were indicative of this. She was active in the area’s nature community and involved with the Native Plant Society and served as a farm-to-school volunteer gardener with the local K-12 schools. She was a proud member of the a capella group Sweet Adelines, and received her Associates degree in Social Work from Walla Walla Community College in 2018. She will be remembered for her patience and kindness.
She is survived by husband, Fred; daughters: Carrie and Elizabeth; siblings, Dave and Charlotte; mother, Ruth; and a beautiful garden, just bursting into life.
A private memorial will be held through Zoom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Walla Walla Community Hospice.