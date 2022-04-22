Sandra Lou Woodward
July 10, 1941 — April 19, 2022
Sandra Lou Woodward, 80, of Milton Freewater passed away on April 19, 2022, at her home with her husband and children present. Sandra was born on July 10, 1941, in Lewistown, PA to Ralph Murphy Jr and Marian Weaver.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roy Stanley Woodward; her four adult children, Kimberly Schmidt of Hermiston, OR, Toni Thomas of Winterville, GA, Bonnie Klahn of Milton Freewater, and Daniel Woodward of Portland, OR; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Sandra enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning and traveling to enjoy the natural beauty of God’s creation. She loved to spend long summer evenings on her porch with family and her dogs.
Sandra was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, with a passion for singing hymns as a choir member and soprano soloist. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church of Milton Freewater.
A service to celebrate her life will be held April 23 at 2 PM at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Milton Freewater with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Wesley United Methodist Church Tin Cup fund: 816 S. Main St. Milton Freewater OR 97862. Tin Cup supports persons experiencing housing and food insecurity in the Milton Freewater community. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com