Sandra Lee Berg Wistner
August 15, 1945 — February 3, 2022
Sandra Lee Berg Wistner, passed away unexpectedly February 3, 2022. Born August 15, 1945, to Evelyn and Vernon Berg in Helena, Montana, “Sandy” was the oldest of eight children. She graduated from Touchet High School in 1963, in Touchet. In her youth, Sandy was an accomplished athlete. She was a basketball standout, and broke barriers by playing baseball and basketball for the boys’ teams occasionally. Her love of sports continued throughout her life, as she was an avid fan of the US Olympic teams and the Houston Astros.
Sandy met a handsome sailor at her brother’s wedding in 1968. After a whirlwind long-distance courtship, she married James Wistner when he came home from Vietnam. Her marriage to the love of her life who she called Jim is what brought her to southeast Texas where they created a home, a family, and a business. She made a welcoming home in Vidor, TX from 1971 to 2007. Her search for a church home led her to the Vidor First United Methodist Church. She volunteered her time at Vidor Elementary school and ran the office of Jim’s electrical contracting business in Nederland and Port Arthur for decades. They retired to the Woodlands, Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Sandy had a soft spot for the family dogs over the years and had a habit of taking care of the friends of her two daughters. She had a knack for noticing when someone needed help and was skilled at gently taking people under her wing and helping those who were experiencing hard times. She showed love freely and supported people she cared about to pursue their dreams. Her family is comforted by the memory that they never ended a conversation with her without her telling them she loved them. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jim; daughters, Angela Mize and her husband Tommy of Spring, TX and Amy Ammerman and her husband Matthew of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Erin Mize, and William, Isabel and Evelyn Ammerman. She is also survived by her siblings, Sharon Berg, Roy Berg, Roger Berg, Sheryl Byerley and Sheila Crawford; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Richard Berg and Ronald Berg.
Private memorial services will be held in Walla Walla, and Houston, TX at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the Tourette Association — Texas Chapter or the Touchet Education Foundation. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the big House Brew Pub in Walla Walla from 1-4pm on March 5, 2022.