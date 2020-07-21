Sandra L. Pyle
Nov. 24, 1951 — July 19, 2020
MILTON-FREEWATER - Sandra Louise Pyle, 68, died July 19, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
