Sandra Jean Ritchie
1935 — 2021
Sandra Jean Ritchie passed away February 25, 2021, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Sandra was born May 4, 1935, to Leslie and Kathryn Ritchie in Baker, Oregon. In May of 1942, the family moved to Walla Walla. Sandra attended Sharpstein School and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1953. She attended Whitman College, majoring in Education and Psychology. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, graduating in 1957. She continued her education at Portland State and Walla Walla College to obtain her Master’s degree. Following her graduation from Whitman, she contracted with the Richland School District as a speech correctionist. In her 33 years with the district, she helped to establish many special and remedial programs including the Alternative School. She served on numerous state committees and was very honored to have served as Washington State President of the Council For Exceptional Children. She was highly respected as an educator and colleague. Sandra retired in 1990 as Assistant Director of the Special Education Department, Administrator for the Richland Alternative School and Director of the Chapter l/Learning Assistance Programs.
Upon retirement, she moved back to Walla Walla to be closer to family and to enjoy her favorite pastime: golf. Sandra was a longtime member of the Walla Walla Country Club where she served on the Board of Directors from 1999-2002. She was also a member of the Women’s Golf Association for as long as anyone can remember serving in many capacities including president of the board. Along with Margy Monahan, she started and has continued the annual Blanket Project where over 1000 blankets have been given to those in need in our community. She was instrumental in the organization of the annual Cancer Tournament which was very near and dear to her heart. She so enjoyed all of her 18 hole golfer friends, especially her Saturday morning group. Her friends and family were very special to her.
She will always be remembered as a strong willed woman with a heart of gold!
Sandra is survived by sister-in-law, Cappy Ritchie; nieces, Laurie (Steve) Ferraro, and Karen Scott of Walla Walla; nephew, Regan Ritchie of Boulder, CO; great-nephew, Nathan (Georgina) Ferraro; great-nieces, Chandra (Zack) Gjullin and Lindsay (Maui) Partida and the “little ones” Braxton, Ava, Keeleigh, Emersyn, Aidan and Cameron. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Don Ritchie.
A private family burial was held at Mountain View Cemetery. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guest book at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com. Memorial gifts may be made to Helpline, Blue Mountain Humane Society, Hospice or a charity of your choice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.