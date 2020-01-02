In Loving Memory
San Juanita Flores (Janie)
June 28, 1963 — Dec. 21, 2019
San Juanita Flores (Janie) passed away in her home with her family on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 56.
A Celebration of Life will be January 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Eastgate Seventh day Adventist Church, 380 Tausick Way, Walla Walla.
She was born in Edinburg, Texas on June 28, 1963. She was raised by her beloved late grandmother Gregoria Olivarez. Janie and her family moved to Walla Walla in 1991 where she worked at the Lab and Quality Control for American Fine Foods for 17 years in various supervisory positions. She also worked for the Oregon Child Development Center for several years, and ultimately medically retired from Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center as an Environmental Specialist.
Family was everything to Janie. She always wanted them together. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, extended family, and the many friends she considered family. Making delicious meals for her family was her way of showing love. She enjoyed playing Loteria with her family at all holidays and family functions. She loved music, dancing, and football (Dallas Cowboys). Janie’s positive attitude, zest for life, inclusive compassionate manner, and kindheartedness endeared her to others.
Janie is survived by her three daughters, Amanda (Antonio) Lemus, Evelyn (Katie) Flores, and Sadie Flores; her son, Bryce Flores; her best friend and father of her children, Lino Flores; three grandchildren, Crystal Flores, Andre Lemus, and Aria Lemus; nine siblings, Rosie Dodd, Jesus Rene Olivarez, Martin Olivarez, Bertha Casanova, Norma Vanderpool, Ester Casanova, Martina Casanova, Elizabeth Casanova, and Blas Casanova; as well as her aunt, Eustolia Rodriguez Olivarez.
Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com