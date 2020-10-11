Samuel Schneidmiller
October 9, 1920 — July 23, 2020
Samuel Schneidmiller, age 99, passed away peacefully at his home on July 23, 2020, with his son and niece by his side. This was the same home that he shared with his wife and family for nearly 70 years. Sam was born and raised in Walla Walla, one of 12 children, and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1939.
Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II and the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He served for a total of over five years in the U.S. Military, being honorably discharged in 1951 and receiving several military medals for his service.
Between the wars, he returned home to the Pacific Northwest, where he worked at Boeing and met his future wife, Catherine N. Watson. Sam and Cathy were married on February 12, 1948, in Des Moines, WA. Shortly thereafter, they began their family, raising three children: Helen, Gail, and Paul. During his time in the military and while working, Sam also attended Washington State College, Texas A&M, University of Washington, and finally graduating from Whitman College in 1949 (BA-Business), being the only one in his family to receive a collegiate degree.
Sam and Cathy especially enjoyed travelling with their family. Their early years were filled with camping adventures and road trips. In their later years, cruising became their favorite vacation activity. Sam travelled to six continents, his last trip (2019) being a Canada/New England family cruise with all of his grand and great-grandchildren.
His family’s education was also important to Sam. He strongly encouraged and financially supported all of his grandchildren through their college years and took pride in their accomplishments.
Sam had a distinguished career in the insurance industry, retiring as co-owner of Cox-Jones Insurance with over 50 years at this firm. During these years, he received many awards and served as state president of PIA, one of Washington’s prominent insurance organizations.
Sam was a leader in several Masonic organizations. He served as Past Master of Blue Mountain Lodge #13, Past Patron of the Order of Eastern Star, and was a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason, receiving top honors in all of these fraternities.
He was an active volunteer in the Walla Walla community, generously donating his time, money, and energy to worthy charities and organizations, two of his favorite being Turning Point Rehab at St. Mary Medical Center and Helpline.
Sam was preceded in death by Cathy, his loving wife of 71 years; his parents, Henry and Eva Schneidmiller; and his 11 siblings. He is survived by his three children: Helen Naylor (Mike), Gail Watson, and Paul Schneidmiller (Jody); along with seven grandchildren: Lisa Heiser, Karena Moser, Sean Naylor (Amanda), Heidi Greenfield (Bryan), Holly Schneidmiller (Jacob Wolf), Hilary Schneidmiller (Brandon Click), and Haley Mills (Sean). He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Emily, Ryan, Luke, Micah, Caleb, Leo, Myles, and Dagny.
There will be a memorial service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Walla Walla at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Helpline, or a charity of the donor’s choice.