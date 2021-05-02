Samuel Norman Marchington
December 11, 1939 — April 25, 2021
Samuel Norman Marchington, peacefully went home to be with our Lord on April 25, 2021, at the age of 81. Sam was born to Edward Dewey and Mildred Norman Marchington on December 11, 1939, in Livingston, MT. He was the youngest of 6 children, having 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
He attended and graduated from Park High School, then attended college in Bozeman, MT. He enjoyed working as a very skilled carpenter for many years, then joined the Millwright’s Union working on turbines at many dams and power plants. He retired from Millwrights in 2001.
Sam met and married Mary Suzanne Hicks in Livingston, MT in 1962 and they had 3 children, Melody, Valerie and Norman. The family moved to Washington State in 1972 from Montana. Later in life, he met the love of his life, Geraldine (Roe) Hoilman in Starbuck, Washington. They married in 1981, gaining 5 more beloved children, Dwayne, Tony, Carl, Scott, and Gene Hoilman. Geraldine survives him in the family home.
Samuel reunites in heaven with his father and mother; brothers: Russell, Wilbur, Harold Marchington; and sister, Hazel Overton. He also joins his son-in-law, Joe Darryle Davis; son by love, Carl Hoilman; sister-in-law, Lou Calvin; and father-in-law, Alvin Williams; mother-in-law, Gladys Williams. He is survived by his beloved wife, Geraldine Marchington; brother-in-law, Robert Roe; daughter, Melody Riddle, daughter, Valerie Davis; son, Norman Marchington (Monique); son by love, Dwayne Hoilman, son by love, Tony (Debbie) Hoilman, son by love, Scott (Amanda) Hoilman, son by love, Gene Hoilman; last remaining sibling, sister, June Durgan. He has many grandkids and great-grandkids, nieces and nephews, and friends whom he dearly loved.
Viewing opportunity will be Wednesday and Thursday, May 5 and 6 at 1pm to 2pm and Friday, May 7 at 7pm to 8pm at Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home located at 111 S. 2nd Street, Dayton WA. Services for Sam will be May 8, 2021. Times are: 11am for a Family Graveside Service at the Starbuck Cemetery and at 2pm at the Starbuck Community Church located at 113 N. Front Street for a public Memorial Service and Potluck Dinner. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to the Starbuck Community Church. The address is Starbuck Community Church P.O. Box 277 Starbuck, WA. 99359