Samuel Armijo
— January 18, 2022
Samuel Armijo left this world suddenly on January 18, at the age of 51, in Seattle.
Sam was born to Jane Armijo and Samuel Rodriguez in Phoenix, AZ. His family moved to Walla Walla at the age of 2. He loved learning, family, and dogs. Sam’s long term friendship with Marcia and her dog Tank helped him face many life challenges. Samuel is preceded death by his mother, Jane Armijo Lopez; and his grandfather, Gabriel Armijo. He survived by his two children, four siblings, and his step-father.