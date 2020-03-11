Sally Jo Cockburn
Dec. 7, 1957 — March 8, 2020
PORTLAND - Sally Jo Cockburn, 62, died March 8, 2020, at Providence Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
