Sally Jean Luke
March 8, 1953 — April 17, 2021
Sally Jean Luke, born on March 8, 1953, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021. She was surrounded by family and her son, Kristopher, was by her side. Sally was a shining light in a world that is often dark, and would never think twice about lending some of her light to those in need. She will be missed by all who knew her, and her memory will continue to set the bar high for how bright one’s light can shine.
Sally is survived by her son, Kristopher Luke; and her sisters: Billie Ann Luke and Linda Kay Luke.